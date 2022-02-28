Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Someshwar Constituency Result

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Someshwar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

  Feb 28 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 17:14 ist

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Someshwar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 51) in Almora district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Someshwar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rekha Arya won Someshwar constituency seat securing 21,780 votes, beating INC candidate Rajendra Barakoti by a margin of 710 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Someshwar constituency were 85,597. Of that, 44,794 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Someshwar assembly constituency.

