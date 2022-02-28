Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Tehri Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Tehri Assembly Constituency (AC No. 13) in Tehri Garhwal district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Tehri Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dhan Singh Negi won Tehri constituency seat securing 20896 votes, beating IND candidate Dinesh Dhanai by a margin of 6840 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tehri constituency were 81167. Of that, 43881 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

