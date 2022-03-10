Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: 5 key takeaways

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: 5 key takeaways

The early trends have shown BJP leading in the hilly state, with Congress following suit.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 10:54 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Counting of votes for Uttarakhand State Assembly Elections began on March 10 at 8 am. The early trends have shown BJP leading in the hilly state, with Congress following suit.

— As of 10:40 am, BJP crossed the halfway mark, and leads in 43 of the 70 seats in the state, while Congress leads in 18 seats. BJP is set to come back to power in the state, despite Congress feeling confident about its victory. 

— Incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing in his constituency of Khatima

— Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat is also trailing in his constituency of Lalkuwa

— Key constituencies to watch out in this state are Khatima, from where incumbent Pushkar Dhami is contesting from and Lalkuwa, former CM Harish Rawat's constituency. 

— The state recorded a voter turnout of 59.51 per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
Uttarakhand Polls
Assembly elections
Assembly Elections 2022
Elections
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

Viruses can do good

Viruses can do good

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia

 