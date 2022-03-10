Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: 5 key takeaways

Counting of votes for Uttarakhand State Assembly Elections began on March 10 at 8 am. The early trends have shown BJP leading in the hilly state, with Congress following suit.

— As of 10:40 am, BJP crossed the halfway mark, and leads in 43 of the 70 seats in the state, while Congress leads in 18 seats. BJP is set to come back to power in the state, despite Congress feeling confident about its victory.

— Incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing in his constituency of Khatima

— Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat is also trailing in his constituency of Lalkuwa

— Key constituencies to watch out in this state are Khatima, from where incumbent Pushkar Dhami is contesting from and Lalkuwa, former CM Harish Rawat's constituency.

— The state recorded a voter turnout of 59.51 per cent.

