Shah holds roadshow in WB's North 24 Parganas district

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

BJP supporters cheered for Shah, as his caravan inched forward through the crowded streets of Amdanga

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 17 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 15:39 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah at a roadshow. Credit: AFP File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a roadshow at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district as he sought to bolster the saffron partys campaign for the upcoming phases of West Bengal assembly elections.

BJP supporters cheered for Shah, as his caravan inched forward through the crowded streets of Amdanga -- from Mitre Vijay More to Neelganj More.

Also read: My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe: Mamata on audio tape

The home minister showered flower petals on his supporters and the people who queued up on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of him.

Shah also waved at local residents who stood on rooftops and balconies.

He is scheduled to address two public rallies later in the day. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
BJP
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 