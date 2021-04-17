Amit Shah holds roadshow in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a roadshow at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district as he sought to bolster the saffron partys campaign for the upcoming phases of West Bengal assembly elections.

BJP supporters cheered for Shah, as his caravan inched forward through the crowded streets of Amdanga -- from Mitre Vijay More to Neelganj More.

The home minister showered flower petals on his supporters and the people who queued up on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of him.

Shah also waved at local residents who stood on rooftops and balconies.

He is scheduled to address two public rallies later in the day.