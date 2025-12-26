Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

70 detained, 6 cops hurt after stone pelting outside Jaipur mosque during anti-encroachment drive

Six policemen sustained injuries when the mob pelted stones at them. The incident occurred around 3 am near the bus stand in Chomu, 40 km from Jaipur.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 15:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 15:56 IST
India NewsRajasthanJaipurEncroachmentMosque

Follow us on :

Follow Us