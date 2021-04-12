EC bars Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hrs; TMC calls it black day for democracy

The Election Commission on Monday barred West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

"Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the order said.

It said that the "commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Ms Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8.00 pm of April 12 till 8.00 pm of April 13".

Read: BJP a party of murderers, they kill their own workers, says Mamata

Shortly after the Election Commission's decision, her party claimed that the poll panel was behaving like a "wing of the BJP" and its decision smacks of authoritarianism.

Derek O'Brien, the ruling party's Rajya Sabha MP, said it was a black day for India's democracy.

"EC stands for Extremely Compromised. April 12 BLACK DAY in our democracy," O'Brien tweeted.

"Always knew we were winning Bengal," he added.

Read: Didi clean-bowled, her innings over, says PM Modi

Echoing him, another party leader, Kunal Ghosh, said the decision to ban Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours is "atrocious and smacks of authoritarianism".

"The EC is behaving like a wing of the BJP. The ban is atrocious and smacks of authoritarianism. The sole aim of the EC is to stop Banerjee from campaigning as the BJP has already sensed defeat. This is shameful," he stated.

Assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and four of the eight phases of the polls have been completed.