Mamata Banerjee loses in Nandigram, says will move court

Even as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to come to power in West Bengal for the third time, party supremo Mamata Banerjee lost from the Nadigram Assembly constituency to her former protegee and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Alleging mischief in the counting process, Mamata said that she will move the court in this regard.

“While the entire state has given one mandate, can it happen that one constituency will give another mandate? Is it possible? It is not. They stopped the server for about three hours and announced the winner (Mamata) and then they said something else. So some cheating is going on? We will file a court case and fight for that,” Mamata told journalists.

She urged her party workers not to worry about Nandigram as the TMC secured a “landslide victory” and the BJP lost the election in Bengal.

“Don’t worry for Nandigram. I accept whatever verdict the people of Nandigram have given. I don’t mind. It is just a match. We got a landslide victory and the BJP lost the election,” said Mamata.

Stating that there should be some “Lakhsman Rekha” for the Election Commission, she urged political parties to jointly move the Supreme Court in this regard.

“Ultimately I will move the constitutional bench because of what they have done in Bengal this time. I appeal all the political parties to jointly move the Supreme Court. There must be some Lakhsman Rekha for the Election Commission,” she said.

She also said that TMC will demand a recounting at Nandigram.

Mamata said that with its latest mandate, the people of Bengal had “saved” the country. She also said that now curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the state will be her top priority.