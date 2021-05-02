Mamata or Suvendu: Who has won Nandigram?

Mamata or Suvendu: Who has won Nandigram? Confusion prevails over verdict

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 18:55 ist
Suvendu Adhikari (L) and Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI photo

The Election Commission of India on Sunday retracted its earlier announcement declaring Mamata Banerjee as the winner of Nandigram and announced TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari as winner from the seat. The EC said he won by a margin of over 1,900 votes.

As confusion over the title-bearer of Nandigram prevailed, the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted, "The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate."

 

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee in a press conference said that she will appeal this decision. However, she also added that she will humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal.

 

More to follow...

