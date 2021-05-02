People of Bengal gave befitting reply to repeated attacks on Mamata: TMC's Partha Chatterjee on poll trends

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee Sunday said trends available for 284 seats indicate that the people of West Bengal have given a befitting reply to the repeated "attacks" on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mocking the BJP, Chatterjee also said he wants to see the faces of those who had raised the slogan 'Is bar 200 par' (This time, over 200 seats for the saffron party).

"People are with Mamata Banerjee and have replied to the derogatory comments and attacks on her and the populace of Bengal," he told reporters here.

"We have always talked about unity and development... and the way the CM had worked for the welfare of people by risking her life amid the pandemic, has reflected in the election results," Chatterjee added.

The ruling TMC looked set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 77, as trends were available for 284 seats.