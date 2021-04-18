Rahul Gandhi suspends rallies in WB over Covid surge

Rahul Gandhi suspends all rallies in West Bengal over Covid-19 surge

Polls in three out of eight phases in Bengal are still pending

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 18 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 11:45 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he will suspend all his upcoming rallies in West Bengal over the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country.

Also read: India stares at crisis as it hits record 2.61 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths

He also urged all political leaders to "think deeply of the consequences of holding large public rallies" for campaigning.

Polls in three out of eight phases in Bengal are still pending and Congress, allied with the CPI(M), is facing a triangular battle against the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Assembly Elections 2021
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Kannada torchbearer doesn't want to give up

Kannada torchbearer doesn't want to give up

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

'8 Indian states highly vulnerable to climate change'

'8 Indian states highly vulnerable to climate change'

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

 