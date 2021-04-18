Rahul Gandhi suspends all rallies in West Bengal over Covid-19 surge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he will suspend all his upcoming rallies in West Bengal over the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country.

Also read: India stares at crisis as it hits record 2.61 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths

He also urged all political leaders to "think deeply of the consequences of holding large public rallies" for campaigning.

In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2021

Polls in three out of eight phases in Bengal are still pending and Congress, allied with the CPI(M), is facing a triangular battle against the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.