Sporadic violence in fifth phase of Bengal polls

Sporadic incidents of low-intensity violence took place in several places in West Bengal during the fifth phase of the Assembly elections. Polls are underway in 45 seats in five districts. So far 69.40 per cent votes have been polled.

“Barring a few stray incidents, the polling has so far been peaceful,” an EC official said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers clashed in the Shantinagar area of Bidhannagar Assembly constituency where eight persons were injured. Both sides accused each other of preventing voters from reaching the polling booths. They pelted stones at each other and got into fistfights. A large contingent of Central forces rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Earlier in the day, a section of voters in the Kalyani Assembly seat in Nadia district staged a road blockade alleging TMC workers manhandled them when they were on their way to polling booths and stopped them from voting. Later, Central forces arrived at the spot and took them to the polling booth.

At the Minakhan Assembly seat in North 24 Paraganas district, two TMC workers were injured after suffering from an alleged bomb attack by supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). A BJP polling agent sustained a head injury following an alleged altercation with TMC workers in the same constituency.

ISF supporters alleged that the Central forces opened fire in the Deganga Assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas district. However, both the CAPF authorities and the Election Commission (EC) rubbished the allegation.

A polling agent of an Independent candidate died inside a polling booth in the Kamarhati Assembly seat in North 24 Paraganas district.

A TMC worker was injured in the Santipur Assembly constituency in Nadia when BJP workers allegedly shot at him. The local BJP leadership denied the allegation.

TMC cadres allegedly hurled bombs in the Kalyani Assembly seat injuring a BJP worker.

The TMC alleged that Central forces were asking voters to go back without casting their votes at Santipur, an allegation that EC denied. It further alleged that the BJP cadres captured a booth in Bardhaman Uttar Assembly constituency.

TMC and BJP workers clashed at Bijpur in North 24 Paraganas district accusing each other of preventing voters from going to polling booths.