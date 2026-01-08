Who is the wide-eyed woman featured in posters across Karnataka's construction sites?

<p>The mystery of the wide-eyed woman on posters across Bengaluru and Karnataka constructions sites, which gained wide spread attention after an X user's post, has finally been solved.</p><p>The X user is a woman based from Maharashtra currently living in Bengaluru who encountered the poster multiple times across the state and realized the poster of a wide-eyed woman in a saree hung on buildings is unusual from any other charms used to ward off the 'evil eye'.</p>.<p>Later, she shared her curiosity on X to try to identify the women after her attempt to search using Google went in vain.</p><p>She wrote, "I see this woman everywhere in Karnataka outside Bangalore where there’s a construction happening. I tried google lens to check for discussions but can’t find any details. Who is she?"</p>.<p>The user's post on January 5 garnered widespread attention with 3.5 million views. Netizens shared similar curiosity and a few others shared their own explanations.</p><p>A user wrote, "This is a nazarbattu (an equivalent to an evil eye to keep negative energies away) for the construction."</p><p>A second added that it was hung on construction sites to protect them from negative energies.</p><p>A third wrote, "Nazar kavach, but really strange that people are using this. It's mostly a devil-shaped face with a red tongue. Maybe a meme trend."</p>.<p>Following the discussion, an X user took the help of an AI platform to locate the women. He shared the screenshot that stated the woman as one Niharika Rao, a Karnataka-based YouTuber.</p>.<p>It added that the women's surprised reaction from a 2023 viral video clip later evolved as a meme.</p><p>As per the bot's analysis, the usage of the woman's poster on construction sites is understood as the tradition practised by locals to use humorous " Drishti Gombe (Mascarons)" to ward off the evil eye.</p>