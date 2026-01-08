Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Police Sub-Inspector mowed down by a speeding truck in Bihar's Banka

Banka SP, Upendra Nath Verma, said, 'The incident took place near Dhuriya chowk when Purendra Kumar Singh, along with other security personnel, was on duty and checking vehicles on Wednesday night.'
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsBiharspeeding truck

Follow us on :

Follow Us