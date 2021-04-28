West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Chakulia Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Chakulia Assembly Constituency (AC No 31) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Chakulia Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Forward Bloc candidate Ali Imran Ramz won Chakulia constituency seat by a margin of 18.50% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashim Kumar Mridha by 27529 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chakulia assembly constituency.