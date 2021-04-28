West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Howrah Uttar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Howrah Uttar Assembly Constituency (AC No 170) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Howrah Uttar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Laxmi Ratan Shukla won Howrah Uttar constituency seat by a margin of 20.20% beating Indian National Congress candidate Santosh Kumar Pathak by 26959 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Howrah Uttar assembly constituency.