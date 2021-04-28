Islampur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Islampur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Islampur assembly constituency

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 14:36 ist

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Islampur Assembly Constituency (AC No 29) in Uttar Dinajpur district went to polls on April 22, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Islampur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal won Islampur constituency seat by a margin of 5.20% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate Abdul Karim Chowdhary by 7718 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Islampur assembly constituency.

 

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

