Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Stopped India-Pakistan war': Donald Trump repeats peacemaker claims, this time during Netanyahu meeting

The US President has taken credit for ending the conflict between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours during his meetings with world leaders and repeated the claim during his travels abroad.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 05:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 05:02 IST
World newsDonald TrumpIndia-Pakistan war

Follow us on :

Follow Us