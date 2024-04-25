Andhra CM Jagan gives 'clean chit' to cousin Avinash Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Launching a diatribe against the Congress party, the CM reminded people as to who worked to tarnish the reputation of his father after his death in a chopper crash in 2009 by registering cases and mentioning his name in the chargesheet. “It was Congress which tried to hide the YSR legacy. Congress didn’t even receive as many votes as NOTA did. Further, Congress was responsible for Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation and neglected the demand for special category status. Will anyone vote for the Congress that has divided the state?” he asked.