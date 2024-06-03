Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections Constituency-wise Results Live: Kuppam and Pulivendla in focus as Jagan takes on a TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combine

Chnadrababu Naidu
Credit: PTI Photo
Kuppam Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, the hometurf of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, is witnessing an unprecedented political upheaval as the unshakable loyalty of its residents towards Naidu and his party is being put to the test by the magnetic pull of the incumbent government's welfare schemes.
Andhra Pradesh, which is gearing up for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously on May 13, is expected to witness a fierce battle between YSRCP and TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.
As electioneering intensifies, residents of Kurnool parliamentary constituency vividly recall the efficient governance of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the two-time former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in September 2009, merely 74 km from here.
Clashes between YSRCP and TDP workers in Palnadu, Anantapur and Annamayya districts marred the simultaneous elections to assembly and Lok Sabha seats held in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.