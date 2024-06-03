Home
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections Constituency-wise Results Live: Kuppam and Pulivendla in focus as Jagan takes on a TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combine

Hello readers! All 175 seats are up for grabs with counting to begin at 8 am as results are set to be declared today. Polling was held on May 13, alongside the Lok Sabha elections. In the last elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP reduced Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to just 23 wins from a previous tally of 117. YSRCP, this time, faces a TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena alliance and eyes will be on Pawan Kalyan who claimed to have played a part in TDP's return to the NDA. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc - here with INC, CPI and CPI(M) will be looking to make a mark as well. However, Jagan will be banking on his 'Navaratnalu' welfare schemes to see him through. All eyes are on Jagan's seat Pulivendla and Naidu's Kuppam. Track the latest updates only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 21:30 IST
Highlights
17:0203 Jun 2024

Kuppam loyalty test for TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

It's YSRCP’s welfare schemes vs TDP-BJP-JSP combine

Kurnool at crossroads: Memories of YSR haunt Jagan's re-election bid

Violence mars polling as state records over 78% voter turnout

Kuppam loyalty test for TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Kuppam Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, the hometurf of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, is witnessing an unprecedented political upheaval as the unshakable loyalty of its residents towards Naidu and his party is being put to the test by the magnetic pull of the incumbent government's welfare schemes.

It's YSRCP’s welfare schemes vs TDP-BJP-JSP combine

Andhra Pradesh, which is gearing up for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously on May 13, is expected to witness a fierce battle between YSRCP and TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

Kurnool at crossroads: Memories of YSR haunt Jagan's re-election bid

As electioneering intensifies, residents of Kurnool parliamentary constituency vividly recall the efficient governance of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the two-time former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in September 2009, merely 74 km from here.

Violence mars polling as state records over 78% voter turnout

Clashes between YSRCP and TDP workers in Palnadu, Anantapur and Annamayya districts marred the simultaneous elections to assembly and Lok Sabha seats held in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

