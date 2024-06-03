Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections Constituency-wise Results Live: Kuppam and Pulivendla in focus as Jagan takes on a TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combine

Hello readers! All 175 seats are up for grabs with counting to begin at 8 am as results are set to be declared today. Polling was held on May 13, alongside the Lok Sabha elections. In the last elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP reduced Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to just 23 wins from a previous tally of 117. YSRCP, this time, faces a TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena alliance and eyes will be on Pawan Kalyan who claimed to have played a part in TDP's return to the NDA. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc - here with INC, CPI and CPI(M) will be looking to make a mark as well. However, Jagan will be banking on his 'Navaratnalu' welfare schemes to see him through. All eyes are on Jagan's seat Pulivendla and Naidu's Kuppam. Track the latest updates only with DH!