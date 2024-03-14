TDP announces second list of 34 candidates for Assembly polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the second list of party candidates for 34 more Assembly seats for the forthcoming polls in Andhra Pradesh.

With the new set of names, TDP has announced the names of candidates for 128 seats so far with another 16 remaining to be named as the party will be contesting from 144 seats as part of the NDA in the southern state.

"We have already kept the first list of candidates in front of people who will contest the forthcoming 2024 polls. Now, we have brought forward another list of 34 names," said Naidu in a post on X.