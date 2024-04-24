Arunachal Assembly Elections 2024: Repolling under way in four assembly seats

Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri are also on the list of booths where repolling is underway.

The polling began at 6 AM and is scheduled to end at 2 PM, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said, adding that all eligible voters would be allowed to cast votes after issuing slips if voting is not completed on time.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the repolling. Inspector General of Police (Law &Order) Chukhu Apa has been stationed at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district along with four superintendents of police (SPs), to monitor the polling process.

For the four polling stations in the district, each SP will be the in-charge of one polling station. Lower Subansiri district election officer (DEO) Vivek HP was also present at Daporijo, Sain said.

East Siang SP Sachin Singhal, West Siang DC Hage Mamu and SP Abhimanyu Poswal will be the in-charge of the two polling stations at Rumgong.

DC and SP of Kra Daadi and SP of Lower Dibang Valley are also stationed in Kurung Kumey, while West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar and SP Sudhanshu Dhama will be stationed in East Kameng district along with other officers and 10 paramilitary forces, the CEO said.