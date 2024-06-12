Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Pema Khandu elected BJP legislature party leader, set to become CM for third term

Guwahati: Ten days after sweeping the Assembly elections, newly elected BJP MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday elected Pema Khandu as the legislature party leader, setting the stage for his swearing-in on Thursday.

Khandu, who has been serving as the CM since 2016, was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party in a meeting at Itanagar. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajiv Chugh were present in the meeting as BJP's central observers.

"With utmost humility, I accept the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development oriented governance in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Khandu posted on social media on Wednesday evening after he was elected as leader of the legislature party.