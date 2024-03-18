Lok Sabha polls: Voting in Arunachal Pradesh in a single phase on April 19

The Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on April 19. Arunachal has a total of 60 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the previous 2019 general election, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 41 out of the 60 seats in the northeastern state of India. Janata Dal (United) was second by securing 7 seats, followed by grand old Congress patry which bagged 4, and the National People's Party won five seats.

The People's Party of Arunachal had secured 1 seat in the 2019 LS elections while independent candidates bagged two seats.

With 2,226 polling stations across Arunachal Pradesh, the state has a total of 8,82,816 eligible voters comprising 4,33,760 males, and 4,49,050 females— including aged 18-19.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu will again contest from the Mukto Assembly constituency, while Deputy CM Chowna Mein is set to contest the LS polls this year from his Chowkham seat. Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona will contest from his Mechukha seat, and the BJP has given ticket to its party president for Arunachal Biyuram Wage for Pakke-Kessang constituency.