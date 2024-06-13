Pema Khandu takes oath for 3rd consecutive term as Arunachal Pradesh CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik greets Pema Khandu after administering him oath of office at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu being greeted by Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda look on during the oath-taking ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.
Union Ministers and BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju at the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu in Itanagar.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang at the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad during the swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik with state CM-designate Pema Khandu during the swearing-in ceremony at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.
