Pema Khandu takes oath for 3rd consecutive term as Arunachal Pradesh CM

BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. Khandu, who was re-elected unopposed from the Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others. Take a look at the pictures...