Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsarunachal pradesh

Pema Khandu takes oath for 3rd consecutive term as Arunachal Pradesh CM

BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. Khandu, who was re-elected unopposed from the Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others. Take a look at the pictures...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 09:35 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 09:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Credit: X/@BJP4India

ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik greets Pema Khandu after administering him oath of office at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik greets Pema Khandu after administering him oath of office at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Credit: X/@BJP4India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu being greeted by Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda look on during the oath-taking ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu being greeted by Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda look on during the oath-taking ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.

Credit: X/@BJP4India

Union Ministers and BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju at the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu in Itanagar.

Union Ministers and BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju at the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu in Itanagar.

Credit: X/@BJP4India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang at the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang at the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar.

Credit: X/@rsprasad

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad during the swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad during the swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu, in Itanagar.

Credit: X/@tarunchughbjp

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik with state CM-designate Pema Khandu during the swearing-in ceremony at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik with state CM-designate Pema Khandu during the swearing-in ceremony at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Credit: X/@PSTamangGolay

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2024, 09:35 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsArunachal PradeshPema KhanduArunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT