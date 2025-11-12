Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsassam

Opposition parties in Assam decide to form anti-BJP front for 2026 Assembly polls, AIUDF excluded

This was decided in a meeting convened by Congress at the Congress Legislature Party office in the State Assembly complex in Guwahati, which was attended by the top leaders of seven regional parties.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 16:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 16:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamIndian PoliticsElections

Follow us on :

Follow Us