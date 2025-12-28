Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zelenskiy to meet Trump in Florida for talks on Ukraine peace plan

The United States, seeking a compromise, has proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine leaves the area, although it remains unclear how that zone would function in practical terms.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 06:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 06:24 IST
World newsUSUkraineFloridaDonald TrumpVolodymyr Zelenskiy

Follow us on :

Follow Us