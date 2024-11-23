Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results

The MVA alliance in Maharashtra has been routed in the assembly elections, which has led to strong reactions from their leaders. Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has smelt conspiracy in how the BJP has won more seats that the Shinde-led Sena and Ajit-led NCP.

"I see a big conspiracy in this...This is not a mandate of Marathi 'manoos' and farmers. We do not accept this as people's mandate,” he said.

Adding that there was little doubt in his mind that money was used in the polls, Raut said, "How can all MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde win? How can Ajit Pawar, whose betrayal angered Maharashtra, win?"

Regarding the Uttar Pradesh bypoll results, UP Congress chief Ajai Rai said "This is a complete murder of democracy" after the grand old party failed to come out on top in any of the seats today. However, Rai was happy with the Jharkhand result, saying that the victory came because the JMM-Cong government "did good work" in Jharkhand.

This trend of the I.N.D.I.A. members was also seen after the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. While they were happy with the J&K poll results in which jointly won, senior Congress leaders alleged EVM manipulation after the BJP roared back to power in Haryana.