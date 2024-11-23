Assembly Elections 2024 | Key takeaways from Maharashtra and Jharkhand poll results

After failing to perform as per expectations in the Lok Sabha elections that took place earlier this year, the BJP has now made a decisive turnaround and put public sentiment in their favour once again, as is being seen in their electoral gains in Haryana, Maharashtra.
Echoing this sentiment, Devendra Fadnavis posted on X, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai," as soon as it came to light that the alliance forged by him will continue ruling the cash-rich state.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc, on the other hand, had raised optimism across their party lines and ranks after performing better than expected in the Lok Sabha polls. Even in Maharashtra, where the Maha Yuti is headed for a historic win, the MVA partners are performing worse than their LS poll results. Has I.N.D.I.A. lost the plot once again?
Freebie culture has paid rich dividends to political parties in the recent elections across the nation. While Congress roared back to power in Karnataka based on their five guarantees, now, the Maha Yuti is likely to reap benefits of their Ladki Bahin scheme.
Before the polls, incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had promised that the monthly amount women receive under this scheme would be hiked to Rs 2,100 per month. This has surely gone a long way in consolidating female votes for the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.
Soon after it became clear that the Maha Yuti will continue to rule Maharashtra for the next five years, incumbent CM Eknath Shinde acknowledged the importance of the scheme, saying, "I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work."
The political landscape of Jharkhand is likely to remain the same this time around as well. In the 2019 elections, the BJP was behind the JMM by five seats (25 to JMM's 33). This time around, the JMM+ alliance is once again looking to hold on to power, but the BJP has not lost its support base in the state, leading in 21 seats currently.
The saffron party once again remains the second-largest party in the Jharkhand Assembly after JMM. The Congress is leading in 17 seats.
The MVA alliance in Maharashtra has been routed in the assembly elections, which has led to strong reactions from their leaders. Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has smelt conspiracy in how the BJP has won more seats that the Shinde-led Sena and Ajit-led NCP.
"I see a big conspiracy in this...This is not a mandate of Marathi 'manoos' and farmers. We do not accept this as people's mandate,” he said.
Adding that there was little doubt in his mind that money was used in the polls, Raut said, "How can all MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde win? How can Ajit Pawar, whose betrayal angered Maharashtra, win?"
Regarding the Uttar Pradesh bypoll results, UP Congress chief Ajai Rai said "This is a complete murder of democracy" after the grand old party failed to come out on top in any of the seats today. However, Rai was happy with the Jharkhand result, saying that the victory came because the JMM-Cong government "did good work" in Jharkhand.
This trend of the I.N.D.I.A. members was also seen after the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. While they were happy with the J&K poll results in which jointly won, senior Congress leaders alleged EVM manipulation after the BJP roared back to power in Haryana.
