Use of mobile phones in schools, colleges banned: DC

<p>Bagalkot: In a decisive move to prevent student suicides and promote mental well-being, the use of mobile phones by students has been strictly banned in all schools and colleges across the district, Deputy Commissioner Sangappa said on Monday.</p><p>He noted this while chairing the district-level Child Monitoring Committee meeting at the DC’s office here. Sangappa said that students are under increasing psychological stress, and banning mobile phone use during school and college hours is a necessary step to alleviate this pressure.</p><p><strong>Strict enforcement</strong></p><p>He directed the deputy directors of the Department of School Education and the Department of Pre-University Education to ensure that the ban is strictly enforced in all government and private educational institutions and training centres.</p><p>Citing the Supreme Court’s directives aimed at safeguarding students’ mental health and well-being, the DC referred to 15 key guidelines, including the implementation of a uniform mental health policy, provision of mental health support, safe learning environments, and discrimination-free education. He said that a district-level monitoring committee has been formed in accordance with these guidelines.</p><p>All educational institutions with 100 or more students must appoint at least one trained counsellor, psychologist, or social worker. </p><p>During exams and academic transitions, dedicated mentors and counsellors must be deployed to provide stable, confidential, and informal support to students.</p><p>Sangappa emphasised that students should not be segregated based on academic performance or have unrealistic academic goals. </p><p>Every school and college must establish a counselling centre, and teachers must be educated on how to interact with students sensitively and supportively.</p><p>ZP CEO Shashidhar Kurer stressed the need to train both teaching and non-teaching staff in mental health first aid, early identification of distress, self-harm intervention, and related procedures with the help of trained mental health professionals.</p><p><strong>Awareness</strong></p><p>He also instructed schools to conduct regular parent-teacher meetings to raise awareness about rising student suicides and organise awareness rallies at school, taluk, and district levels.</p><p>Various district officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashok Teli, DDPI Ajith Mannikeri, DDPU Pundalik Kamble, District Surgeon Dr Mahesh Koni, Women & Child Development Department Deputy Director Prabhakar K, Backward Classes Welfare Officer Eerappa Ashapur, and Minority Welfare Officer Shivanand Pattanashetti were present at the meeting.</p>