AIMIM planning to field more candidates from Seemanchal region of Bihar in LS polls: Owaisi

"This time…apart from Kishanganj…we are planning to field our candidates on three more seats. The final decision will be taken very soon. Besides, I met a delegation of our party leaders from Jharkhand also…we are also considering to field our candidates on two three seats in the tribal state also in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said the AIMIM chief, who is on a three-day tour of Seemanchal region of Bihar, which has a high concentration of Muslims.