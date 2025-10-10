Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 | CPI(M) renominates its 2 sitting MLAs in Bihar

The decision to renominate Kumar and Yadav was taken at a meeting of the CPI(M)'s state committee, which was attended by party secretary MA Baby.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 10:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)BiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us