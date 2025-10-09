<p>Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prashant-kishor">Prashant Kishor</a> on Thursday released the list of 51 candidates who will contest the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly elections</a> as his party's nominees.</p><p>But doubts remain as to whether, PK, as Kishor is fondly known, will contest from any of the constituencies. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Prashant Kishor's game changing strategy .<p>Jan Suraaj national president and former MP Uday Singh released the names of 51 candidates. This includes Pritti Kinnar from the third gender community, who will contest from the Bhorey seat in Gopalganj. Presently, Sunil Kumar, IPS officer-turned-JD(U) leader, is the legislator from Bhorey. He is also the Education Minister in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>’s Cabinet.</p><p><strong>Poll campaign</strong> </p><p>“Kishor will launch his election campaign from Raghopur, the Assembly constituency of Opposition leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, on October 11,” said former Union Minister RCP Singh, who has joined Jan Suraaj after being thrown out of the JD(U) by its national president Nitish Kumar.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Decoding state’s electoral journey through changing political landscapes: 2010, 2015, 2020 — and the road to 2025.<p>“In the next three days, the names of the remaining candidates will also be released,” said RCP Singh, who, like Kishore, was once a close aide of Nitish Kumar and held the post of JD(U) national president besides being Union Steel Minister in the Narendra Modi government. </p>