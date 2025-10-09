Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 | Jan Suraaj party releases list of 51 candidates, doubts remain on Prashant Kishor's contest

Kishor to launch election campaign from Raghopur, Assembly constituency RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on October 11.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 10:47 IST
India PoliticsBiharPrashant KishorBihar Assembly Elections 2025jan suraaj

Follow us on :

Follow Us