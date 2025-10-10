Soon, Delhi residents can apply birth, caste certificates on WhatsApp

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi government is working to provide several of its services in a faceless manner, with documents like birth and caste certificates being applied for and delivered using WhatsApp, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Nearly 50 services of different departments have been identified, for which one can apply through WhatsApp, they said.</p>.<p>Under the 'Governance through WhatsApp' initiative, various services that can be currently applied for online, will be brought to WhatsApp using artificial intelligence, said a senior government officer.</p>.<p>The users will be able to interact with a bilingual chatbot -- in Hindi and English -- that will help them apply for services and documents such as birth and caste certificates, upload necessary papers, and pay the fees, he said.</p>.Air India expands connectivity with additional Delhi-London flight.<p>The project is being prepared by the Information Technology Department, which used to operate the doorstep delivery of government services under the previous regime in Delhi.</p>.<p>In order to execute the WhatsApp services model, a dashboard will be developed for real-time monitoring and management of the departments' interactions with the applicants, he said.</p>.<p>The project will be implemented by a tech company that will be engaged by the government to design and and deploy the system, he added. PTI VIT RUK RUK</p>