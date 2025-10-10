Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Soon, Delhi residents can apply birth, caste certificates on WhatsApp

Nearly 50 services of different departments have been identified, for which one can apply through WhatsApp, they said.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 23:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 23:11 IST
DelhiWhatsAppBirth Certificate

Follow us on :

Follow Us