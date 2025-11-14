Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: From 'NIMO to Nehru ji watching,' netizens have a field day with memes

<p>Bihar Assembly<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-election-results-2025-live-breaking-news-updates-nitish-kumar-jdu-nda-tejashwi-yadav-lalu-prasad-yadav-counting-constituency-data-winning-trailing-lead-wins-prashant-kishor-vip-mukesh-sahani-amit-shah-bjp-nda-mahagatbandhan-india-bloc-rahul-gandhi-highlights-counting-day-updates-top-seats-contest-trends-reaction-live-coverage-3796749"> Elections results</a> are only a few hours away. As this moment brings both curiosity and anxiety, memes have surfaced across social media platforms. On the big day, netizens have dropped hundreds of memes, GIFs, and hilarious posts online. They have commented on the Bihar poll scenario on a funny and eye-catchy note. </p><p>Internet users flooded X with memes pertaining to top Bihar election candidates. </p><p>From a short clip showing<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-election-result-2025-winners-check-out-the-full-list-nda-rjd-nitish-tejashwi-yadav-3797711"> Nitish Kumar,</a> the incumbent Bihar CM and NDA face in the recent polls, celebrating his victory with a dance alongside senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi. </p><p>Notably, on Bihar vote counting day, i.e. November 14, X was seen trending with hashtags related to the political event. #BiharElections2025 and #BiharResults made one of the top trends on this social media platform. </p><p>Want a further sneak peek into the memes? We have you covered. </p><p><strong>Check out few memes on Bihar Assembly Elections</strong></p>.<p>Remember the results day scene from Aamir Khan's film '3 Idiots'? A widely circulated meme hilariously edited it with<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-jan-suraaj-to-review-poll-setback-after-failing-to-win-peoples-trust-pavan-k-varma-3797800"> Prashant Kishor</a>, a noted political analyst and founder of Jan Suraaj Party. The caption? "Neechey se check kar... (Check from below)," it read, pointing out the party scored low. </p><p>Another meme marked the coincidence of Bihar poll results with the birth anniversary of former Indian PM and Congressman<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/discovering-nehru-2775736"> Jawaharlal Nehru</a>. "Nehru ji watching Congress' performance on his birthday," read an X post, tweaking the popular Pakistani cricket fan meme template. </p>