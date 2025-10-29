<p>The political atmosphere in Bihar heated up on Wednesday with top BJP and Congress leaders firing salvo at each other. While Union Home Minister Amit termed the Mahagathbandhan a 'thug bandhan', Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Modi saying that the PM would "dance on stage for votes".</p><p>Shah addressing a rally at Darbhanga in Bihar targeted both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi saying that the RJD supremo wants to make his son Tejashwi the chief minister of Bihar and Sonia Gandhi wishes to see her son Rahul as the prime minister, while asserting that "both posts were not vacant".</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Tejashwi pran' vows jobs, allowance for women & a promise to review liquor ban.<p>The HM further termed the Mahagathbandhan as 'thug bandhan', adding that Lalu was involved in fodder, land-for-jobs scams, and Congress was involved in corruptions cases worth Rs 12 lakh crore.</p><p>Asserting that the Modi government had put a ban on radical outfit PFI and arrested its members, Shah said that the RJD would let the arrested PFI members go free if it comes to power in Bihar.</p><p>On the other side, Rahul addressed a gathering in Muzaffarpur where he claimed that the BJP was running the Bihar government "through remote control", using the face of CM Nitish Kumar.</p><p>"I agree with Tejashwi Yadav, who spoke just before me, that the government in Bihar is being run through remote control. They are simply using the face of Nitish Kumar," claimed Gandhi.</p><p>"Two Indias are emerging. One belongs to the common people, and the other to five or 10 billionaires. This is the reason that places like Bihar suffer in poverty, with its vast potential remaining untapped, " he added.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 91 of 121 constituencies in first phase on 'red alert': ADR.<p>Gandhi also attacked PM Modi and his "drama" over Yamuna water.</p><p>"You all must have seen the drama that PM Narendra Modi wanted to enact by declaring that he was going to take a dip in the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath Puja. When it came to the fore that it was a water body created through piped water, Modi flinched," said the Congress leader.</p><p>"You are also able to understand political intricacies in a matter of seconds. I would urge you not to be swayed by the drama of Narendra Modi. He would be ready to dance on the stage if he sensed that it would fetch you votes," he alleged.</p><p>Reiterating his allegations of 'vote theft' in Maharashtra and Haryana, Gandhi said that the BJP would "try to do the same in Bihar".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>