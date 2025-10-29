Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Amit Shah calls Mahagathbandhan a 'thug bandhan'; Rahul Gandhi says Modi can 'dance on stage' for votes

The political atmosphere in Bihar heats with top Congress and BJP leaders taking jibes at each other.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 09:20 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us