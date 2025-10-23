<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday mocked the Congress after posters of the Mahagathbandhan featured only the face of RJD's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejaswi Yadav</a> ahead of their high profile press conference in Patna. The BJP pointed at a poster for the event that featured only Tejashwi, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), even though the meeting was supposed to be a joint appearance of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance parties.</p><p>The poster showed Tejashwi at the centre while the logos of the I.N.D.I.A. parties were positioned around it in small sizes. The BJP pointed at the absence of Rahul Gandhi’s face and called it a snub by the RJD. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | With Tejashwi as CM face and VIP's Sahani as his deputy, I.N.D.I.A. looks to tide over alliance woes.<p>BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said it was an insult to the Congress.</p><p>“Joint PC? But only one picture. Rahul Gandhi & Congress ka ‘samman chori’ (theft of dignity),” he posted. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the poster is proof of internal discord within the Mahagathbandhan. </p><p>In response, Congress dismissed the poster row as an irrelevant distraction. Spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed there was “never a clash” within the alliance. “The people of Bihar, especially its youth, should tell us if such poster details make any sense,” Khera said.</p><p>However, MP Pappu Yadav, who is supporting the alliance, criticised the poster. </p><p>“It should be clear that any voting will be done on Rahul Gandhi’s picture”, he said.</p>