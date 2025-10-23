Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP mocks Mahagatbandhan over Tejashwi's solo photo on alliance poster

In response, Congress dismissed the poster row as an irrelevant distraction. Spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed there was “never a clash” within the alliance
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 15:59 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTejashwi YadavBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us