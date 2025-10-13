<p>Patna: In a shot in the arm for the CPI(ML)L in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly election</a>, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Divya Gautam will be the party candidate from the prestigious Digha Assembly constituency in Patna district.</p><p>Since the election notification for the Digha seat has been issued and the polling will be held in the first phase on November 6, Divya is expected to file her nomination papers on October 15.</p><p>“The announcement of the Mahagathbanhan candidates has not been done. So, we are waiting for the list to be released formally. In all probability, Divya will file her papers from the Digha constituency on Wednesday (October 15),” senior leader of the CPI(ML)L Kumar Parwez confirmed to DH on Monday.</p><p><strong>Who is Divya Gautam</strong></p><p>Divya is the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, the young and popular actor from Patna who was found dead in Mumbai in 2020.</p><p>Divya cleared the 64th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination in her first attempt and was qualified as Supply Inspector in the Bihar government service.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Should Tejashwi worry as Prashant Kishor sets sights on Lalu's family bastion of Raghopur?.<p>Divya, during her graduation from Patna University, was associated with the All-India Students’ Association, the students’ organisation of the CPI(ML)L, and had contested the students union polls in 2012, emerging as the runners-up. Later, after completing her masters, she cleared the UGC-NET and is presently pursuing her PhD.</p><p>More keen on social service, Divya is seen as a candidate who would appeal to the women voters as well as the youth and give a tough fight to the BJP's incumbent MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, who won from Digha for two consecutive terms in 2015 and 2020. Sanjeev too is no run-of-the-mill candidate. He is the son of veteran BJP leader and former Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.</p><p>“The CPI(ML)L, which wants to upstage the BJP in its fiefdom (Patna is considered as the BJP’s citadel), has opted for a fresh face which would give the Left party a new identity and help spread its presence in the State capital,” said the senior party leader.</p><p>The seat-sharing agreement within the Mahagathbandhan, which comprises the RJD, the Congress, the CPI(ML)L, CPI, CPI(M) and the VIP, is reportedly in the final stage of negotiations and could be announced in a day or two.</p><p>The CPI(ML)L, which has a large vote base, when compared with the other two Left parties – the CPI and the CPI(M) – had contested 19 seats during the 2020 elections and won 12.</p>