Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Andre Russell announces retirement from IPL

Russell joins KKR support staff as power coach
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 November 2025, 09:22 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLAndre Russell

Follow us on :

Follow Us