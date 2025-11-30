Hanging up my IPL boots… but not the swagger 💜💛



What a ride it’s been in the IPL — 12 seasons of memories, and a whole lot of love from the @KKRiders family 🙏🏿



I’ll still be smashing sixes and taking wickets in every other league around the world 🌎🔥



And the best part?… pic.twitter.com/S5kU0YFRcR