<p>Mangaluru: Urwa Police have arrested an interstate fraudster who allegedly cheated a Mangaluru-based jeweller of gold worth over Rs 31 lakh. The accused, operating under multiple fake identities, was arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and 240 grams of stolen gold biscuits were recovered from him.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred on November 21 and 22. A man who introduced himself as Arun visited Swarna Jewellers located at Chilimbi, and claimed he needed twenty-four 10-gram 24-carat gold biscuits to gift his "guests" at a new office he was opening at a business centre in Bejai.</p><p>He asked the jewellers to deliver the gold to his office the next day, assuring them that he would transfer the payment via RTGS immediately upon receiving the biscuits. On November 22, when Swarna Jewellers' staff delivered the gold, the accused took them to a cafeteria on the 5th floor, collected all the gold biscuits, and said he would make the payment from his office on the 3rd floor. He then disappeared without paying, cheating the jeweller of gold worth approximately Rs 31 lakh.</p><p>Based on a complaint filed by shop owner Ajay Ramdas Nayak, Urwa Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The team traced the suspect to Coimbatore. The arrested is Pugal Vasan alias Pugal Hasan alias Arun (50), a resident of Coimbatore. </p><p>Police revealed that the accused habitually used fake names to commit similar frauds and had previous cases registered against him in Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chittoor (Tamil Nadu), and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh).</p><p>Police have recovered 240 grams of 24-carat gold biscuits worth Rs 31,04,000. </p><p>The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, DCPs Mithun HN and Ravishankar and led by ACP Prathap Singh Thorat. Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSIs Gurappa Kanthi and L Manjula, ASI Vinay Kumar, and staff members Anil, Bhaskar, Harish, Venkatesh, Chandrahas, and Yellalingayya participated in the successful arrest. </p>