New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed Parliament that a total of 3,187 km of national highway projects sanctioned to Karnataka in the last five years. 

Replying to BJP member Lahar Singh Siroya during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said these roads include expressways and economic corridors. 

Separately, Davanagere Lok Sabha member Prabha Mallikarjun urged the government to install BSNL towers in rural areas and also requested for early salary revision to BSNL employees. 

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, she said even now, many villages, including Haleshpur in Channagiri taluk, do not have mobile network coverage. She demanded immediate steps be taken to install BSNL towers.

Hassan MP Shreyas M Patel demanded that approval should be granted to the revised cost estimate for the four-laning project of National Highway 373 (Belur–Hassan section).

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he said, "This corridor is extremely important as it will facilitate faster transportation of goods. The land acquisition process is not yet complete. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways must expedite this project."