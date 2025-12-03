<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Navy's skills and capabilities were on display in the Arabian sea off the Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, with INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier built in the Cochin Shipyard, being a key attraction.</p><p>Apart from the display of warships and aircrafts, Navy personnel also displayed their rescue and combat skills at the operational demonstration held as part of Navy Day celebrations.</p><p>Thousands thronged the beach to watch the spectacle on water and air. </p><p>President Droupadi Murmu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Rajendra Arlekar and chief of Naval staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were among the dignitaries.</p><p>Around 20 major warships, submarines, fast intervention boats and 32 aircrafts, including fighter jets and helicopters, took part in the demonstration. An anti-piracy operation by the marine commandos (MARCOS), formation flying by aircrafts, paragliding and display of the state-of-the-art frontline frigates and missile corvettes were the highlights of the nearly two hours long demonstration.</p><p>As a fighter jet took off from INS Vikrant, the spirit of the spectators went up with loud applause. Hornpipe dance by the sea cadet corps, cultural shows and firework display added more colour to the Navy day celebrations.</p><p>The ceremonies began with a guard of honors to the President.</p><p>The Indian Navy is conducting operational demonstrations across the country to make the people aware of the country's combat skills.</p>