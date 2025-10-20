<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14. While it may be seen as a contest between the National Democratic alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the emergence of Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has forced political pundits to rework their calculations.</p>.<p><strong>Here's how you can check the results of your constituency</strong>:</p><p>Go to the official website of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-assembly-elections-2025">Election Commission of India</a> (ECI) and select the election results options displayed on the website.</p><p>You can check the results by selecting the constituency of your choice from the tab that opens. While the results are being counted, the pages will be refreshed periodically as more rounds of counting are conducted.</p><p>The number of seats that each party has won will be displayed on the list of parties after the counting is over.</p>