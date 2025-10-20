Menu
Stock markets surge for 4th day; Sensex jumps over 411 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 411.18 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 84,363.37. During the day, it zoomed 704.37 points or 0.83 per cent to 84,656.56.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 12:18 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 12:18 IST
