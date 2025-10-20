<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14.</p><p>If you are a voter in Bihar, it is probably a good idea to check which polling booth has been assigned against your name.</p>.<p><strong>What is a polling booth?</strong></p><p>A polling booth is literally where voters go to cast their votes. This voting place is usually located in a government school or office.</p><p><strong>How to check your polling booth online?</strong> <br><br>You can head to the official Election Commission site (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/) and fill in the details.</p><p>- Voters can either opt to enter all details including personal information like name, age, district, and assembly constituency.</p><p>- Alternately, you can search by entering your EPIC number.<br><br>- Voters can also search by entering their registered mobile number and then the one time password (OTP) they receive on said number. In all these cases the captcha code has to be entered before the results are displayed.</p><p><strong>What other information is presented?<br></strong>The ECI site also provides additional information, most importantly the booth name, which voters can then corroborate on online maps like Google Maps to find the exact location.</p><p><strong>How else to find your polling booth?</strong></p><p>If site browsing is not your cup of tea, you can still find out details of your polling booth through the <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen&hl=en_IN&gl=US&pli=1">Voter Helpline App</a> if you are an Android user and the <a href="https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004">Voter Helpline App</a> for iOS users.</p><p>Alternately, voters can call the helpline whose number is 1950. Remember to enter your STD code before dialling. Voters can also SMS space to 1950 for polling booth location.</p>