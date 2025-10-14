<p>The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the 2025 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bihar%20Assembly%20Elections">Bihar Assembly Elections</a>. The polling is slated to be conducted in two phases phase, with the first one to be held on November 6, and the second one on November 11. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be held on November 14, 2025.</p><p>With the polls coming up, here is a look at what EPIC is and what the EPIC number on the voter ID denotes.</p><h2>1. What is EPIC?</h2><p>EPIC or Election Photo Identity Card is a vital document for every Indian looking to exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls. The EPIC is a unique identifier for every voter and is important for them to vote in national, state, and local elections.</p><h2>2. What is EPIC number?</h2><p>The EPIC number or Elector's Photo Identity Card number is a 10-digit alphanumeric code that contains a mix of numbers and letters. It is visible on the front side of the voter ID.</p><p>The EPIC number, which is unique for every individual, allows for more transparency and fairness within the voting system.</p><h2>3. Where to check your EPIC number?</h2><p>The EPIC number is prominently visible on the front side of the voter ID along with the voter's photograph and other details.</p><h2>4. How to find your EPIC number online?</h2><p>- Go to the official site of the National Voters’ Service Portal (https://www.nvsp.in/)</p><p>- Put in the necessary details including name, date of birth, husband/father's name, gender, and state</p><p>- Type in the captcha code given and hit the 'search' button</p><p>- If the details entered match the records, the EPIC number should show at the bottom of the screen</p><h2>5. What is e-EPIC?</h2><p>e-EPIC is a PDF of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile devices or can be obtained in printable form on computers.</p><p>Voters can then store it on their phones, upload it to DigiLocker, or print and laminate it. It supplements issuance of PCV EPIC for new registrations.</p><h2>6. How to download e-Epic?</h2><p>- Visit the official NVSP site and register or login</p><p>- Enter the EPIC or Form Reference Number</p><p>- Verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number</p><p>- Click on download e-EPIC</p>