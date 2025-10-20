Menu
Gujarat police arrest dismissed cop Ranjit Kasle in robbery case

The Maharashtra government, earlier this year, dismissed Kasle, who had alleged that he was offered a contract to kill key suspect Walmik Karad in last year's Beed sarpanch murder case.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 10:19 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 10:19 IST
