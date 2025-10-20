Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP's RK Singh urges people not to vote for tainted candidates, including Dy CM

Singh, who is known to speak his mind, said people should not vote for such candidates "even if they belong to your caste and if none of those in the fray is without a taint, opt for NOTA".
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 10:30 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 10:30 IST
