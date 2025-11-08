Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Final turnout in first phase of polls 65.08%, highest in state's history: Election Commission

Two districts – Muzaffarpur and Samastipur – recorded over 70 per cent voting. While Muzaffarpur registered 71.81 per cent turnout, it was 71.74 per cent in Samastipur.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 07:09 IST
Published 08 November 2025, 07:09 IST
India NewsElection Commissionpollsvoter turnoutBihar Assembly Elections 2025

