<p>Mumbai: As campaign for the elections to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation</a> (BMC) gathered steam, Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Thursday said that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be given a befitting tribute on January 16, 2026. </p><p>The BMC goes to polls on January 15 while the counting will be held on January 16.</p><p>Fadnavis’ statement came on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee. </p><p>“Upholding the inspiration of the work started by Atalji, there is a resolve to once again establish the Maha Yuti’s rule in the BMC and prove ‘adhera chatega, suraj niklega, kamal khilega’ ….this election is being fought with the aim that governance based on the values of transparency and honesty should take root in the BMC,” he said.</p>.As if Russia and Ukraine have united: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thackeray cousins' reunion .<p>“Today, tribute is being paid to Atalji; however, the true tribute will be paid on 16 January…when the Maha Yuti's saffron flag unfurls over this municipal corporation, on that day, the true tribute will be paid to Atalji,” he said even as he launched a scathing attack against Shiv Sena (UBT) head former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose undivided Shiv Sena has ruled the BMC for quarter of a century. </p><p>Fadnavis statement comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led MNS announced an electoral alliance. </p><p>Asserting that the ruling Maha Yuti’s fight is not for the Mayor’s post but for the welfare and development of Mumbaikars, the senior BJP leader said the BJP led alliance would expose how the BMC was allegedly “looted” during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p><p>The CM added that the Maha Yuti aims to free the civic body from what he described as the clutches of corruption.</p>