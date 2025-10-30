<p>Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the youth of Bihar with hollow promises of jobs and development. “People of Bihar deserve education and jobs so that migration could stop,” said Rahul, while campaigning for the Mahagatbandhan nominees in Nalanda district, the home town of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.</p><p>“Bihar has become synonymous with question paper leak. The frequent paper leaks have destroyed the career of lakhs of youth in Bihar who have been then forced to migrate to other States in search of jobs,” said Rahul, promising to stop this menace once the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power in Bihar.</p><p>“If the I.N.D.I.A. bloc government is formed in Bihar, we also promise you to give you a world-class university in Nalanda which would set an example for others. Nalanda will again be known as an educational hub like in the past when students from Japan, China and Europe would come to study here at the centre of educational excellence,” said Rahul.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Chanpatia Startup Zone: What happened to Bihar’s model for returning migrants.<p>Charging Nitish as lame-duck Chief Minister, Rahul said, “The Nitish regime has come to a standstill. I am told that three persons – Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nagpur are actually running Bihar.” The Congress leader, however, did not name the RSS.</p><p><strong>'Vote theft'</strong></p><p>Flanked by RJD candidate Shakti Singh Yadav, who is also the party’s spokesperson, Rahul once again reiterated his charge of vote theft and asked the electorate to be cautious during the day of voting. “Beware of those who indulge in vote theft as those who grabbed power in Maharashtra and Haryana through ‘vote-chori’ will try to do the same in Bihar as well,” the Congress leader said.</p><p>Rahul’s caution assumes significance as Shakti Singh Yadav had lost from Hisua constituency in Nalanda by merely 12 votes to JD (U)’s Prem Mukhiya in 2020. </p>