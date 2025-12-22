<h2>India, New Zealand announce conclusion of FTA negotiations</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held telephone conversation with Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister of New Zealand.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-new-zealand-announce-conclusion-of-fta-negotiations-key-highlights-of-the-pact-3839149">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Sharif Osman Hadi, another Bangladesh student leader shot in head</h2>.<p>As Bangladesh descended into chaos after the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, unidentified gunmen on Monday shot in the head a second leader of the country’s violent student-led 2004 uprising in southwestern Khulna city<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/after-sharif-osman-hadi-another-bangladesh-student-leader-shot-in-head-3839262">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP sees 53% rise in donations; Congress, other parties witness decline in 2024-25</h2>.<p>Many of the major parties, including the Congress, saw a decline in donations it received in 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal even as ruling BJP garnered the maximum amount of donations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-receives-53-rise-in-donations-congress-other-parties-witness-decline-in-2024-25-3839473">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Two namoone' flee when serious matter comes up, says Yogi; Akhilesh hits back</h2>.<p>Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday mocked former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, without taking their names, during a debate on the alleged deaths from Codeine cough syrup in UP, as ‘do namoone’ (laughing stock), one sitting in Delhi and the other at Lucknow.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/two-namoone-who-flee-when-serious-matter-comes-up-says-yogi-akhilesh-hits-back-3839302">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka power tussle: Decision on leadership change should be made by Rahul Gandhi, says CM Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the decision regarding possible change in top leadership in the state will be taken by Rahul Gandhi and the party high command, adding that everyone will abide by their decision.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-tussle-decision-on-leadership-change-should-be-made-by-rahul-gandhi-says-cm-siddaramaiah-3839257">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ex-CBI chief alleges circumcision of non-Muslim boys in Andhra Pradesh to promote communal agenda</h2>.<p>Ex-CBI director and retired IPS officer M Nageswara Rao has alleged that circumcision is being promoted as a routine medical procedure for non-Muslim boys in Andhra Pradesh, as part of an organised attempt to advance a communal agenda, prompting the state government to say it will examine the issue in line with medical and legal norms.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/ex-cbi-chief-alleges-circumcision-for-non-muslim-boys-in-andhra-to-promote-communal-agenda-3839482">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will stand by country's secularistic principles, work towards safeguarding religious harmony in TN: Vijay</h2>.<p>Even as he continues to maintain a stoic silence on the Thiruparankundram temple row, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Monday (December 22) said his party will stand by the country’s “secularistic principles” and work towards safeguarding religious harmony in Tamil Nadu. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/will-stand-by-countrys-secularistic-principles-work-towards-safeguarding-religious-harmony-in-tn-says-vijay-3839541">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gold, silver futures hit fresh peaks on Fed cut bets, weak dollar</h2>.<p>Gold and silver prices surged to hit fresh lifetime highs in both domestic and international markets on Monday, driven by a weak US dollar and growing expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/gold-silver-futures-hit-fresh-peaks-on-fed-cut-bets-weak-dollar-3839200">Read more</a></p>.<h2>High-profile Russians assassinated since start of Ukraine war</h2>.<p>A Russian general was killed by a car bomb in Moscow on Monday, the latest in a growing list of military officials and other pro-war figures to be assassinated since the start of the war in Ukraine.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/high-profile-russians-assassinated-since-start-of-ukraine-war-2-3839341#2">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Contemplated retirement after 2023 World Cup final defeat: Rohit</h2>.<p>In a stunning revelation, former India captain Rohit Sharma has said that he contemplated retirement after the heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final as he "felt that the sport had taken everything out of me."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/contemplated-retirement-after-2023-world-cup-final-defeat-rohit-sharma-3839061">Read more</a></p>